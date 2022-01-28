Corning Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Corning in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corning’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of GLW opened at $40.56 on Friday. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,552,000 after acquiring an additional 26,541 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 970,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 2.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 198,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Corning by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,003,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,859,000 after purchasing an additional 37,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 226.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 25,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

