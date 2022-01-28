Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,661,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 241,600 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.13% of Corning worth $352,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $40.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.