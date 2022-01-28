Corning (NYSE:GLW) Raised to “Positive” at Susquehanna

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. Corning has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Corning by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Corning by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 849,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,715,000 after purchasing an additional 201,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Corning by 249.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,969 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,613,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 136,338 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.