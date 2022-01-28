Corporate Office Properties Trust’s (OFC) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Capital One Financial

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Capital One Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OFC. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average is $27.94.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

