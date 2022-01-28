Corporate Office Properties Trust’s (OFC) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Capital One Financial

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Capital One Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OFC. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.
Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average is $27.94.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
