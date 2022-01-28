Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $492.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will report sales of $492.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $476.90 million and the highest is $509.00 million. Corsair Gaming posted sales of $556.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $391.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRSR. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $1,211,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 139,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $941,000. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $18.44 on Friday. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.24.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

