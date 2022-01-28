Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 82.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,939 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $61,155,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 328.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,797 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,420 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Corteva by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,636,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,627,000 after acquiring an additional 975,906 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.14 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.