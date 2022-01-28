COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CICOY opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96. COSCO SHIPPING has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $14.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

