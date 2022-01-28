Cosmos (ATOM) Market Capitalization Tops $8.42 Billion

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $29.40 or 0.00077970 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $8.42 billion and $1.18 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,699.31 or 0.99964385 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00022325 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00037908 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002366 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.19 or 0.00509629 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

