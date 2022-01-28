Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Boosted by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST opened at $482.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $534.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.62.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Citigroup raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.