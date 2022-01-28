Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Up 6.7%

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $20.77. 3,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 631,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

A number of research firms recently commented on BASE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.77.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.42 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,579,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,166 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,035,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,840,000 after purchasing an additional 686,059 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

