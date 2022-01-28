Countryside Properties’ (CSP) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($7.02) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 74.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 342 ($4.61) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Countryside Properties from GBX 480 ($6.48) to GBX 510 ($6.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.56) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Countryside Properties from GBX 450 ($6.07) to GBX 340 ($4.59) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 500.44 ($6.75).

Countryside Properties stock opened at GBX 298.20 ($4.02) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. Countryside Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 290.80 ($3.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 579.50 ($7.82). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 420.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 480.25. The firm has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 21.71.

In other news, insider Iain McPherson acquired 55,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 417 ($5.63) per share, for a total transaction of £233,248.95 ($314,690.97). Also, insider John W. Martin acquired 47,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.68) per share, for a total transaction of £199,920.27 ($269,725.13).

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

