Cove Street Capital LLC Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Cove Street Capital LLC decreased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 113,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,297 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.6% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 12.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,208,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,161,000 after acquiring an additional 803,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 416,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,750,000 after purchasing an additional 60,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day moving average is $76.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

