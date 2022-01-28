Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 109,474 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Cove Street Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,649,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,474 shares during the period. Viemed Healthcare accounts for 1.4% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 4.15% of Viemed Healthcare worth $9,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of VMD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.42 million, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.24. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

