Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 22,580 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Cove Street Capital LLC reduced its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,580 shares during the quarter. KBR accounts for 3.1% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 0.38% of KBR worth $20,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KBR by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,252,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,572,000 after buying an additional 341,066 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of KBR by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,702,000 after buying an additional 683,601 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,859,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in KBR by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in KBR by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,192,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,998,000 after purchasing an additional 318,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

NYSE:KBR traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.23. 8,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.34. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -180.33 and a beta of 1.29.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.33%.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

