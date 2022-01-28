Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Plans $0.06 — Dividend

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) declared a — dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.96. 125,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,953. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $350.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.90.
Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVLG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covenant Logistics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.
Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.
