Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Plans $0.06 — Dividend

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) declared a — dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.96. 125,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,953. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $350.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.90.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 344.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 54,148 shares during the period. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVLG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covenant Logistics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

