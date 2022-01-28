Cpwm LLC Acquires 54,625 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,639,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,625 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Cpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cpwm LLC owned 0.32% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $43,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 34,143,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,940 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $357,006,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,847,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,294,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,095,000 after acquiring an additional 60,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,282,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,311,000 after acquiring an additional 56,144 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.22. 1,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,382. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79.

