Cpwm LLC Acquires 69,638 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,638 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at about $64,424,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 54.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 740,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 14.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,072,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,380,000 after purchasing an additional 392,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 243,333 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 13.2% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,079,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,668,000 after purchasing an additional 242,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $147,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $14.41. 13,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,610. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $269.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 77.50%.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

