Cpwm LLC Buys 1,964 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.39. 18,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,560. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.73.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.