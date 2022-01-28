Cpwm LLC Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cpwm LLC trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,558 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avory & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 49,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,832,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Night Owl Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the third quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 75,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 6.9% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 404,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $135,755,000 after acquiring an additional 26,240 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $295.20. 194,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,324,342. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.50 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.69.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 72,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.66, for a total value of $23,822,730.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,540 shares of company stock valued at $110,505,067 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.00.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

