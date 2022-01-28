Cpwm LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cpwm LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 313.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,810 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.69. The stock had a trading volume of 407,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,187,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.41. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.88.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

