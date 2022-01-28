Cpwm LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cpwm LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,817 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Cpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.78. The stock had a trading volume of 928,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,951,715. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average is $50.76. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

