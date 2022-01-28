Cpwm LLC Purchases 609 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing stock traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.05. The stock had a trading volume of 91,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,700,642. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $185.26 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.48.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

