Cpwm LLC Sells 3,597 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cpwm LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Cpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinet Co LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the third quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total value of $22,981,659.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,226.82.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $13.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,596.25. 21,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,699. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,810.20 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,844.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,823.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

