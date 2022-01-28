Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,627 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 1.19% of Credit Acceptance worth $101,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.00, for a total value of $691,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,529 shares of company stock worth $39,557,332. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACC opened at $526.96 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $323.30 and a fifty-two week high of $703.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $630.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $600.98. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 21.99, a current ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CACC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $475.00.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

