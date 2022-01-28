Credit Suisse AG Acquires 30,066 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,066 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.92% of Fair Isaac worth $105,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FICO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.86.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $422.99 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $342.89 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $412.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

