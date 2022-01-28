Credit Suisse AG Acquires Shares of 1,265,144 Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,265,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,098,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.68% of Doximity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at $128,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at $96,187,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $84,272,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 80.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after acquiring an additional 606,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

DOCS opened at $40.56 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $107.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.90.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.91.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

