Credit Suisse AG Buys 32,126 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,126 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.31% of Generac worth $80,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Generac by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bbva USA raised its position in Generac by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Generac by 57.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.26.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $256.99 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.64 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $352.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

