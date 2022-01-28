Credit Suisse AG Buys 5,169 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,584,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 3.11% of Phreesia worth $97,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phreesia alerts:

In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,451 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $386,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,656 shares of company stock valued at $833,110 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.27. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.12.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.