Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,995 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.34% of Franco-Nevada worth $84,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at about $396,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.5% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 50,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 12.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,394,000 after buying an additional 54,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,610,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,137,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 26.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 87,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after buying an additional 18,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.50.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $127.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.66. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $163.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.69.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

