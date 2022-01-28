Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,839,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 27,237 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.20% of Gentex worth $93,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth about $601,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 796,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,497,000 after buying an additional 745,635 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $221,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNTX opened at $31.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

