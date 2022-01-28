Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,366 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 2.15% of SailPoint Technologies worth $85,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,181,000 after acquiring an additional 81,166 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,924,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,420,000 after acquiring an additional 100,462 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,255,000 after acquiring an additional 58,590 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 23.6% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,814,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,650,000 after acquiring an additional 345,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,056,000 after acquiring an additional 71,257 shares in the last quarter.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

SAIL stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.54 and a beta of 1.79.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $137,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $63,450.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,642 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.