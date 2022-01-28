Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,493,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,551 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.79% of HealthEquity worth $96,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,009,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in HealthEquity by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $122,877.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 12,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HQY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $51.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -740.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.10. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

