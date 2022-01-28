Credit Suisse AG Purchases 1,269,750 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 500.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,523,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269,750 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.66% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $86,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $55.76 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.23.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

