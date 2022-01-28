Credit Suisse AG Purchases 8,420 Shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 32.15% of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN worth $81,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLGE. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the third quarter worth $1,311,000.

NYSEARCA FLGE opened at $809.53 on Friday. Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN has a twelve month low of $490.00 and a twelve month high of $884.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $822.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $785.20.

