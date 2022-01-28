Credit Suisse AG Purchases New Position in AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ:AGIL)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ:AGIL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,596,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,876,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 22.86% of AgileThought as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new stake in AgileThought in the third quarter valued at $1,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

Get AgileThought alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AgileThought from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair started coverage on AgileThought in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of AgileThought stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19. AgileThought Inc has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $36.13.

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AgileThought Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AgileThought Company Profile

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ:AGIL).

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.