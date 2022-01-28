Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,982,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.62% of Denali Therapeutics worth $100,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,444,000 after purchasing an additional 524,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 15.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,017,000 after purchasing an additional 303,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,093,000 after purchasing an additional 90,373 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,255,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,460,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 89.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,056,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,304,000 after purchasing an additional 498,740 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $62,759.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,471. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.66 and a beta of 1.75. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $79.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.91.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.