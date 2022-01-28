Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138,346 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 144,111 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 2.48% of AtriCure worth $79,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 2.6% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 15,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $675,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 11.6% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 418,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,073,000 after acquiring an additional 43,598 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,152,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $59.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.21 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.25.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In related news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $323,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,583 shares of company stock worth $1,047,636. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

