Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776,311 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,067 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $86,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM has been the subject of several analyst reports. lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.90.

CM opened at $125.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.25. The company has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $132.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.49%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.