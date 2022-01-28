Credit Suisse AG Sells 139,734 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139,734 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.23% of Welltower worth $82,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WELL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Welltower by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 77,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Welltower by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Welltower by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 703,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,713,000 after acquiring an additional 127,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.47.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $83.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 80.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.45 and a twelve month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

