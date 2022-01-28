Credit Suisse AG Sells 236,287 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 236,287 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of NetEase worth $86,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

NTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA decreased their price target on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $94.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.86. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 32.25%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

