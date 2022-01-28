Credit Suisse AG Sells 72,457 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,457 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.23% of Match Group worth $98,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTCH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.30.

MTCH opened at $106.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.50 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.25.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

