Credit Suisse AG Sells 883,233 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,094,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 883,233 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.99% of Western Midstream Partners worth $85,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WES. Blackstone Inc boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 20,023,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,896,000 after buying an additional 1,865,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,852,000 after purchasing an additional 685,009 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 8.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,642,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,860,000 after purchasing an additional 457,733 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 5.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,903,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,604,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 51.5% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,272,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,411 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE WES opened at $24.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 3.78. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.11%.

WES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.