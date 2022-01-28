Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,178,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 289,073 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.22% of TC Energy worth $104,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP opened at $50.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.99. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.6986 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 180.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

