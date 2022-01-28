Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE:OI opened at $13.15 on Friday. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in O-I Glass by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 673,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after buying an additional 29,192 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $865,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1,636.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 103,445 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 75,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

