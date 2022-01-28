Credit Suisse Group Lowers Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $318.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $343.00 to $318.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $286.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $237.13 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.16. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total value of $200,634.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total transaction of $87,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

