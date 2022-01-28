Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Up 255.2% in January

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, an increase of 255.2% from the December 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 447,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLVO. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 177.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 574,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 367,629 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $733,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 57,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 27,762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLVO opened at $4.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.32. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $6.98.

