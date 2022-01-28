Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:SLVO) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:SLVO) were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 561,462 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 454,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31.

