Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,193,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 92,822 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.49% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $62,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,577,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,159,000 after acquiring an additional 856,500 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,441,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,867,000 after buying an additional 327,909 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 430,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 296,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,862,000 after purchasing an additional 279,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CEQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

NYSE:CEQP opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $19.98 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.97 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.41%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.