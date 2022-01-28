Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $274.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report $274.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $272.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $275.61 million. Criteo posted sales of $253.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year sales of $913.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $903.64 million to $920.22 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $989.26 million, with estimates ranging from $969.02 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.69%. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

CRTO opened at $31.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.95. Criteo has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $46.65.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,918,707 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

