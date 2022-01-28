Critical Contrast: P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) and NN (NASDAQ:NNBR)

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) and NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares P&F Industries and NN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P&F Industries 0.81% 1.00% 0.78% NN 27.50% 4.04% 1.56%

4.1% of P&F Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of NN shares are held by institutional investors. 48.7% of P&F Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of NN shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares P&F Industries and NN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P&F Industries $49.14 million 0.38 -$4.95 million $0.13 45.23 NN $427.53 million 0.37 -$100.59 million $2.65 1.40

P&F Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NN. NN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than P&F Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

P&F Industries has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NN has a beta of 3.1, meaning that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for P&F Industries and NN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P&F Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A NN 0 1 1 0 2.50

NN has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 116.22%. Given NN’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NN is more favorable than P&F Industries.

Summary

NN beats P&F Industries on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

P&F Industries Company Profile

P&F Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors. The Power Solutions segment designs and produces a broad range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices used in applications ranging from power control to flight control, and for military devices. The company was founded by Richard D. Ennen in October 1980 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

